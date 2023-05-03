Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Medallion Bank Price Performance
Medallion Bank stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Medallion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54.
About Medallion Bank
