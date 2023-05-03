Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Medallion Bank Price Performance

Medallion Bank stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Medallion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

About Medallion Bank

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.