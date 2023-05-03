McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 79.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 942,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4,065.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after acquiring an additional 605,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after acquiring an additional 406,714 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.91. 1,141,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,002. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.30.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.