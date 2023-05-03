McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 662 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $455.19. The stock had a trading volume of 358,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,495. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

