McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 5,750 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,041 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

