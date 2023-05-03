McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Centene by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after acquiring an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after buying an additional 1,808,394 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

