McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $295.83. The company had a trading volume of 956,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.61 and a 200-day moving average of $271.34.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

