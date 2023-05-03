McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $297.23. 737,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,077. The stock has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.84 and its 200 day moving average is $305.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

