McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $193.11. 992,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $193.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

