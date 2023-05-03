McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 17,173 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,407. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

