McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 1,298 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $688.03. The company had a trading volume of 99,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,982. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $671.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

