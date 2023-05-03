McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in McKesson by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,045,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,886,000 after purchasing an additional 158,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

McKesson Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $361.00 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

