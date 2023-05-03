McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Reduced by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.98. The stock had a trading volume of 69,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,159. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

