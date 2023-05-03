McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $295.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,610. The company has a market cap of $216.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

