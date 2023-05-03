Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 4,385 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 9.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.14% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $112,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $801.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $790.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $756.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $971,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,055 shares of company stock worth $26,383,995. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.79.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

