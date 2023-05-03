Matthews International Co. (MATW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Matthews International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

MATW stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Matthews International by 409.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Matthews International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matthews International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $7,460,000. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MATW shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

