Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Update

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

MATX traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. 302,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,363. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

