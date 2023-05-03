Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.98

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.98 and last traded at $118.82, with a volume of 21395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King lifted their target price on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Trading Up 12.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Materion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Materion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Articles

