Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. Match Group has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. New Street Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Match Group by 999.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Match Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 435,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 860,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after buying an additional 331,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

