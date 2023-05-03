MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,900 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 674,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after buying an additional 443,723 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 138,206 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 108,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 0.2 %

MCFT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 136,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.76.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Further Reading

