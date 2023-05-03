Mastercard Incorporated to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.68 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

NYSE MA opened at $376.03 on Monday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

