Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Mastercard worth $330,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after acquiring an additional 456,023 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $376.03 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.75.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

