Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $81,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 563,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.24. 427,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,493. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

