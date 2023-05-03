Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786,398 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Masco were worth $471,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,069.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after acquiring an additional 385,152 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 330,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,654. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

