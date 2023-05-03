Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Masco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Masco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.