Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.05-11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.66. 360,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.47.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on VAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

