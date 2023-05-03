Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Marriott International updated its Q2 guidance to $2.09-2.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.97-8.42 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.45. 2,377,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average of $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.