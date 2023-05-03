Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Up 4.2%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 539 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 525 ($6.56). Approximately 74,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 393,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.30).

Marlowe Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £503.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48,400.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 541.12.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

