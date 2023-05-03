Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.35

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 19901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

MAKSY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

