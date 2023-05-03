Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,516.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,346.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,299.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,301.14. Markel has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,458.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, analysts expect that Markel will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

