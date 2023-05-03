Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Purchases $67,996.50 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Sinnickson Gayner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50.

NYSE:MKL traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,343.20. 30,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,299.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,301.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Markel by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 128,420.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $182,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 560.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Markel by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

