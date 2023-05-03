Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.65

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 33963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marine Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $480.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Marine Products by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Marine Products by 582.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

