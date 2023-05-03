Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Marine Products Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE:MPX traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 45,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,485. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $480.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20.
Marine Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Marine Products
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
