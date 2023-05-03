Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Marine Products Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPX traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 45,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,485. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $480.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marine Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marine Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

