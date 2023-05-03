Marchex (MCHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marchex Stock Down 2.7 %

Marchex stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.04. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Featured Stories

