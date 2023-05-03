Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.21. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is -28.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

