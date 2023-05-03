Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 723 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $104.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

