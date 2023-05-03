Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 72,107 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,107 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,957. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.