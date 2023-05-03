Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 4,773 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.34. 996,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,612. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.