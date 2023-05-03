Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $192.87. The stock had a trading volume of 918,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $193.21. The stock has a market cap of $265.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

