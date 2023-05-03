Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after buying an additional 403,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,859 shares of company stock valued at $15,478,441. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.90. 1,406,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $369.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.