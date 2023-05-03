Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $15.59 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.03. 1,178,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,114,451. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

