Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 71.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $40.62. 345,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,243. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 64.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.