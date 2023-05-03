Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $111.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.