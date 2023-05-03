Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.85 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. PayPal makes up about 3.4% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

