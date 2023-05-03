Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,000 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Arch Capital Group comprises 1.5% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

