Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Has $512,000 Holdings in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Sizzle Acquisition worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Sizzle Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SZZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.