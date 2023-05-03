Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vizsla Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

NYSE:VZLA opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vizsla Silver from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

