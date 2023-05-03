Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.
Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,840,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,674,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 345,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 215,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 399,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,844,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 144,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
