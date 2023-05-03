Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 198,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 337,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc is an early-stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company focused on becoming the premier contract research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychotropics-based medicines industry. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc is based in VICTORIA, British Columbia.

