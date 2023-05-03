LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

LTC Properties Trading Down 3.3 %

LTC Properties stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,319,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,121,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LTC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

