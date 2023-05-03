Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.71. 393,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,032. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

